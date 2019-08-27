"Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw," the latest spin-off of "The Fast and the Furious" franchise, topped the Chinese mainland box office on Monday, the fourth day of screening, the China Movie Data Information Network said Tuesday.The film raked in 90.4 million yuan (about 12.77 million US dollars), accounting for 60 percent of the daily total.Coming in the second was Chinese animated film "Ne Zha," which grossed 33.69 million yuan."The Bravest," a Chinese feature film putting spotlight on firefighters, ranked third by raking in 11 million yuan on its 26th day of screening.