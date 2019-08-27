Huami smart device shipments surpass 100 million units

Xiaomi-backed wearable brand Huami Technology launches a series of smart wearable devices on Tuesday. Photo: Courtesy of Huami

Xiaomi-backed wearable brand Huami Technology said its smart device shipments topped 100 million units on Tuesday. It also launched a series of smart, wearable devices including the Amazfit Smart Sports Watch 3, the Amazfit Smart Sports Watch 3 Elite Edition, the Amazfit GTS and the Amazfit X.The Amazfit GTS has an aluminum alloy body with a weight of 24.8 grams and a thickness of 9.4 millimeters. It is available in six colors and has a custom 1.65-inch AMOLED color display with 12 sports modes for 14 days of battery life, according to a note the company sent to the Global Times.The body of the Amazfit Smart Sports Watch 3 is made of polymer mixed materials with a weight of 59.6 grams. It also uses a high-end Sony positioning chip and a four-mode Samsung positioning system for more accurate positioning.Huami also unveiled a curved, flexible screen concept watch - the Amazfit X - which uses pressure-sensitive buttons, is equipped with a curved lithium battery, and has a 7-day battery life. Huang Wang, founder and CEO of Huami, said that this product had encountered many difficulties during its development process. He invested tens of millions of yuan into the product, which will be officially released in the first half of 2020.The fiscal report from the company said its second quarter revenue this year hit 1.04 billion yuan ($145 million), marking a growth of 36.6 percent from the same period last year. The number of units shipped during the second quarter of this year stood at 8.3 million, up 53.7 percent from the same period last year, the company said.Huang said the sales volume of the Xiaomi Bracelet 4 is the best among the entire series. The global shipment volume exceeded 1 million units in 8 days, with an average of 5,000 units per hour.Global Times