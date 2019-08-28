MAKS 2019 air show opens in Zhukovsky, Russia

Tourists visit the international aviation and space salon MAKS 2019 in Zhukovsky, Russia, Aug. 27, 2019. The air show kicked off on Tuesday.(Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists walk past a Sukhoi aircraft during the international aviation and space salon MAKS 2019 in Zhukovsky, Russia, Aug. 27, 2019. The air show kicked off on Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)



Tourists view a Mi-28NE helicopter during the international aviation and space salon MAKS 2019 in Zhukovsky, Russia, Aug. 27, 2019. The air show kicked off on Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists visit the international aviation and space salon MAKS 2019 in Zhukovsky, Russia, Aug. 27, 2019. The air show kicked off on Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 27, 2019 shows Su-57 fighter jets on the international aviation and space salon MAKS 2019 in Zhukovsky, Russia. The air show kicked off on Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists walk past an Airbus A350XWB aircraft during the international aviation and space salon MAKS 2019 in Zhukovsky, Russia, Aug. 27, 2019. The air show kicked off on Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 27, 2019 shows a MiG-35 fighter on the international aviation and space salon MAKS 2019 in Zhukovsky, Russia. The air show kicked off on Tuesday.(Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists view a tanker aircraft during the international aviation and space salon MAKS 2019 in Zhukovsky, Russia, Aug. 27, 2019. The air show kicked off on Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

People view DJI agricultural drone during the international aviation and space salon MAKS 2019 in Zhukovsky, Russia, Aug. 27, 2019. The air show kicked off on Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

People view a model of CR929 airplane during the international aviation and space salon MAKS 2019 in Zhukovsky, Russia, Aug. 27, 2019. The air show kicked off on Tuesday.(Photo: Xinhua)

A woman experiences the training system for paratroopers during the opening day of the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS 2019 in Moscow, Russia, on Aug. 27, 2019. The air show kicked off on Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

People watch a model of the SORENA II helicopter during the opening day of the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS 2019 in Moscow, Russia, on Aug. 27, 2019. The air show kicked off on Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

A supersonic passenger plane Tu-144 is seen during the opening day of the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS 2019 in Moscow, Russia, on Aug. 27, 2019. The air show kicked off on Tuesday.(Photo: Xinhua)

A model of the Shahed 278 helicopter is on display during the opening day of the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS 2019 in Moscow, Russia, on Aug. 27, 2019. The air show kicked off on Tuesday.(Photo: Xinhua)

A flight attendant walks past airplanes exhibited on the opening day of the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS 2019 in Moscow, Russia, on Aug. 27, 2019. The air show kicked off on Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Aircrafts are seen during the opening day of the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS 2019 in Moscow, Russia, on Aug. 27, 2019. The air show kicked off on Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

A Yak-152 is on display during the opening day of the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS 2019 in Moscow, Russia, on Aug. 27, 2019. The air show kicked off on Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Su-34 (L) fighter-bomber jet and Su-35 fighter perform during an airshow on the opening day of the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS 2019 in Moscow, Russia, on Aug. 27, 2019. The air show kicked off on Tuesday.(Photo: Xinhua)

A Sukhoi Superjet 100 is seen during the opening day of the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS 2019 in Moscow, Russia, on Aug. 27, 2019. The air show kicked off on Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)