Int'l aviation and space salon MAKS to be held in Russia

A pilot flies the helicopter taxi in Moscow, Russia, on Aug. 26, 2019. The helicopter taxi will take passengers from helipark Podushkino to Zhukovsky where the international aviation and space salon MAKS 2019 will be held from Aug. 27 to Sept. 1. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 26, 2019 shows the interior of the helicopter taxi in Moscow, Russia. The helicopter taxi will take passengers from helipark Podushkino to Zhukovsky where the international aviation and space salon MAKS 2019 will be held from Aug. 27 to Sept. 1. (Photo: Xinhua)