Shenzhen mobilizes 240,000 residents as volunteer police force to prevent terrorism and violence

Volunteer police at the laucnhing ceremony in Futian, Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province on August 27 Photo: Courtesy of the Futian public security bureau

Altogether 240,000 residents in Shenzhen have been mobilized to work as volunteer police to prevent terrorism and violent crimes as neighboring Hong Kong has been vandalized by violent protests for more than two months.On Tuesday, a volunteer police team consisting of 5,000 local residents, including people working in the catering and retail industry, was launched in Shenzhen's Futian district, to enhance public security, local police confirmed with the Global Times on Wednesday.The volunteer police officers will wear police reflective vests and carry flashing lights, whistles and batons as they patrol the city's main streets day and night.They will intervene immediately once they spot a fight or other crimes. The team has already started their work in a Futian community under a pilot program, according to a statement Futian public security bureau sent to the Global Times on Wednesday.

Volunteer police deal with rioters holding knife during the drill. Photo: Courtesy of the Futian public security bureau

A drill featuring measures dealing with urgent incidents and terrorist activities, including fighting and stabbings, robberies and rioters attacking local residents, was held in Futian on Tuesday.In the drill, volunteer police used batons, shields and police dogs to capture suspects.Their responsibilities include dealing with and preventing terrorism, violence and extreme incidents, fighting against cults and controlling illicit drugs, according to local news site sznews.com.Futian police will enhance training of these volunteer police to help sustain the stability of public security and social order for the upcoming 70th anniversary of the establishment of the People's Republic of China, said deputy head of the Futian public security bureau.