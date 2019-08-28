Vendor sells ladoos at traditional dessert shop in New Delhi

Photo taken on Aug. 27, 2019 shows ladoos placed on a plate at a traditional dessert shop in New Delhi, India. Ladoo is an Indian sweet typically made of flour, sugar, vegetable oil, spices and nuts. There are many dessert shops selling ladoos across New Delhi. Ladoos are beloved by the locals, either as a tea snack for afternoon breaks or as a dish on festive banquets. (Photo: Xinhua)

A vendor sells ladoos at a traditional dessert shop in New Delhi, India, Aug. 27, 2019. Ladoo is an Indian sweet typically made of flour, sugar, vegetable oil, spices and nuts. There are many dessert shops selling ladoos across New Delhi. Ladoos are beloved by the locals, either as a tea snack for afternoon breaks or as a dish on festive banquets. (Photo: Xinhua)

