Young man turns used tires into imposing sculptures

Zhou Zhenfeng, a researcher specializing in Buddhism at the Hebei Academy of Fine Arts, creates a sculpture using abandoned tires and welded steel bars as a frame. A native of Qingyang City in Gansu Province, the 26 year old said he hopes his creation can improve people’s awareness of the need for environmental protection. (Photo: China News Service)


 

A sculpture made using abandoned tires, created by Zhou Zhenfeng, a researcher specializing in Buddhism at the Hebei Academy of Fine Arts. . A native of Qingyang City in Gansu Province, the 26 year old said he hopes his creation can improve people’s awareness of the need for environmental protection. (Photo: China News Service)


 

Sculptures made using abandoned tires, created by Zhou Zhenfeng, a researcher specializing in Buddhism at the Hebei Academy of Fine Arts. . A native of Qingyang City in Gansu Province, the 26 year old said he hopes his creation can improve people’s awareness of the need for environmental protection. (Photo: China News Service)


 



