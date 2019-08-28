Heroes to receive highest honor in China

More than 40 female embroiderers display a national flag they made on the suspended glass platform in the Qingyuan Gulongxia Glass Grand Canyon in South China's Guangdong Province on Wednesday to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. Photo: IC

China has announced a list of 36 nominees for its highest state honor to commemorate their devotion to China's development in key sectors, sending a strong signal to society on honoring heroes and greatly stimulating Chinese people's sense of patriotism.The list includes eight for national medals and 28 for honorary titles. They are pioneers in national defense, foreign affairs, science and technology, border protection and other fields.Officials in charge of the nomination told the Xinhua News Agency that since 2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People Republic of China (PRC), the Communist Party of China Central Committee decided, for the first time, to choose candidates for national medals and honorary titles to commend them for outstanding contributions to the building and development of the PRC.Amid the global economic downward and trade war initiated by the US, analysts noted that the nomination also will help enhance the sense of patriotism and sacrifice among Chinese people, especially the young generation, and inspire them to strive for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Children pose in front of the national flag of the People's Republic of China which was raised for the first time in Beijing on October 1, 1949. The city is preparing special celebrations for the upcoming 70th anniversary of the founding. Photo: AFP