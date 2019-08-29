HOME >>
Xi Jinping to give important speech at National Day celebrations
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/8/29 13:52:16
Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend a grand gathering to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China on Oct. 1.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will deliver an important speech at the event.
A military parade and mass pageantry will be held following the gathering, said Wang Xiaohui, executive deputy head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee.
