Chinese lanterns themed Silk Road displayed at Canadian National Exhibition

Chinese lanterns are seen during the 2019 Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) in Toronto, Canada, Aug. 28, 2019. Created by artists of China, a series of Chinese lanterns themed the Silk Road are displayed at the 2019 CNE for the second year. (Photo: Zou Zheng/Xinhua)



A group of Chinese lanterns are seen during the 2019 Canadian National Exhibition(CNE) in Toronto, Canada, Aug. 28, 2019. Created by artists of China, a series of Chinese lanterns themed the Silk Road are displayed at the 2019 CNE for the second year. (Photo: Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Chinese lanterns are seen during the 2019 Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) in Toronto, Canada, Aug. 28, 2019. Created by artists of China, a series of Chinese lanterns themed the Silk Road are displayed at the 2019 CNE for the second year. (Photo: Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People watch Chinese lanterns during the 2019 Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) in Toronto, Canada, Aug. 28, 2019. Created by artists of China, a series of Chinese lanterns themed the Silk Road are displayed at the 2019 CNE for the second year. (Photo: Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People watch Chinese lanterns during the 2019 Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) in Toronto, Canada, Aug. 28, 2019. Created by artists of China, a series of Chinese lanterns themed the Silk Road are displayed at the 2019 CNE for the second year. (Photo: Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Chinese lanterns are seen during the 2019 Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) in Toronto, Canada, Aug. 28, 2019. Created by artists of China, a series of Chinese lanterns themed the Silk Road are displayed at the 2019 CNE for the second year. (Photo: Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People watch Chinese lanterns during the 2019 Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) in Toronto, Canada, Aug. 28, 2019. Created by artists of China, a series of Chinese lanterns themed the Silk Road are displayed at the 2019 CNE for the second year. (Photo: Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Chinese lanterns are seen during the 2019 Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) in Toronto, Canada, Aug. 28, 2019. Created by artists of China, a series of Chinese lanterns themed the Silk Road are displayed at the 2019 CNE for the second year. (Photo: Zou Zheng/Xinhua)