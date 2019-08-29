6,500-tonne railway bridge rotated in China's Hubei

A 6,500-tonne railway bridge is rotated to its targeted location above the Beijing-Kowloon Railway by staff members of the China Railwayb 11 Bureau Group in central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 28, 2019. The bridge being rotated is on the Hubei section of the Anqing-Jiujiang high-speed railway linking Anqing in east China's Anhui with Jiujiang in east China's Jiangxi. (Photo: Xinhua)

