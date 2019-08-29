Luochuan: major apple base in China

Farmers pick apples in Huaibai Township of Luochuan County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 28, 2019. Home to about 35,000 hectares of apple orchards, Luochuan County is a major apple base in China. It is estimated that more than 900,000 tonnes of apples will be harvested in Luochuan this year. (Photo: Xinhua)

A farmer picks apples in Fangxiang Village of Yongxiang Township, Luochuan County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 28, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Villager Zhang Yaqin sorts apples to prepare them for market in Fangxiang Village of Yongxiang Township, Luochuan County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 28, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Farmers pack up apples to prepare them for market in Fangxiang Village of Yongxiang Township, Luochuan County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 28, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)





Farmers pick apples in Yongxiang Township of Luochuan County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 28, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)





Farmers sort apples to prepare them for market in Fangxiang Village of Yongxiang Township, Luochuan County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 28, 2019.(Photo: Xinhua)





Farmers sort apples to prepare them for market in Fangxiang Village of Yongxiang Township, Luochuan County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 28, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)





Apple retailer Lu Jianrong (C) checks apples delivered to her by fruit farmer Yuan Fanlang in Jiuxian Township of Luochuan County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 28, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)