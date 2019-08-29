Gallery built on 165-meter cliff in Guizhou

The Limestone Gallery built in the groove of a cliff, 165 meters above the ground, in Anlong County, Southwest China’s Guizhou Province, Aug. 27, 2019. The gallery has a floor area of 800 square meters and can be used as an exhibition hall and a conference venue. It offers a great view of the surrounding rolling mountains. (Photo: China News Service)

The Limestone Gallery built in the groove of a cliff, 165 meters above the ground, in Anlong County, Southwest China’s Guizhou Province, Aug. 27, 2019. The gallery has a floor area of 800 square meters and can be used as an exhibition hall and a conference venue. It offers a great view of the surrounding rolling mountains. (Photo: China News Service)

The Limestone Gallery built in the groove of a cliff, 165 meters above the ground, in Anlong County, Southwest China’s Guizhou Province, Aug. 27, 2019. The gallery has a floor area of 800 square meters and can be used as an exhibition hall and a conference venue. It offers a great view of the surrounding rolling mountains. (Photo: China News Service)

The Limestone Gallery built in the groove of a cliff, 165 meters above the ground, in Anlong County, Southwest China’s Guizhou Province, Aug. 27, 2019. The gallery has a floor area of 800 square meters and can be used as an exhibition hall and a conference venue. It offers a great view of the surrounding rolling mountains. (Photo: China News Service)

The Limestone Gallery built in the groove of a cliff, 165 meters above the ground, in Anlong County, Southwest China’s Guizhou Province, Aug. 27, 2019. The gallery has a floor area of 800 square meters and can be used as an exhibition hall and a conference venue. It offers a great view of the surrounding rolling mountains. (Photo: China News Service)