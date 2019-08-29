China's FAST telescope to greet third anniversary of operation

Photo taken on Aug. 27, 2019 shows China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST) in southwest China's Guizhou Province. China's FAST, the world's largest single-dish radio telescope, will greet the third anniversary of operation that began in September 2016. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 27, 2019 shows China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST) in southwest China's Guizhou Province. China's FAST, the world's largest single-dish radio telescope, will greet the third anniversary of operation that began in September 2016. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 27, 2019 shows China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST) in southwest China's Guizhou Province. China's FAST, the world's largest single-dish radio telescope, will greet the third anniversary of operation that began in September 2016. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 27, 2019 shows China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST) in southwest China's Guizhou Province. China's FAST, the world's largest single-dish radio telescope, will greet the third anniversary of operation that began in September 2016. (Photo: Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 27, 2019 shows China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST) in southwest China's Guizhou Province. China's FAST, the world's largest single-dish radio telescope, will greet the third anniversary of operation that began in September 2016. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 27, 2019 shows China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST) in southwest China's Guizhou Province. China's FAST, the world's largest single-dish radio telescope, will greet the third anniversary of operation that began in September 2016. (Photo: Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 27, 2019 shows China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST) in southwest China's Guizhou Province. China's FAST, the world's largest single-dish radio telescope, will greet the third anniversary of operation that began in September 2016.(Photo: Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 27, 2019 shows China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST) in southwest China's Guizhou Province. China's FAST, the world's largest single-dish radio telescope, will greet the third anniversary of operation that began in September 2016. (Photo: Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 27, 2019 shows China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST) in southwest China's Guizhou Province. China's FAST, the world's largest single-dish radio telescope, will greet the third anniversary of operation that began in September 2016. (Photo: Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 27, 2019 shows China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST) in southwest China's Guizhou Province. China's FAST, the world's largest single-dish radio telescope, will greet the third anniversary of operation that began in September 2016. (Photo: Xinhua)