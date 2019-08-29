Hangzhou opens China’s first piggy coffee shop

The piglets at Café Zhulang, which means home of pigs in Chinese, are hogging the limelight at the coffee shop in East China's Zhejiang Province. Photo: screenshot of the video posted by Bilibili

A cafe is living up to its name and attracting a lot of customers with three piglets who meet and greet guests.The piglets at Café Zhulang, which means home of pigs in Chinese, are hogging the limelight at the coffee shop in East China's Zhejiang Province.Customers take off their shoes and spend some time playing with the friendly piglets, according to a video on Bilibili, a Chinese video-sharing platform.Guests can order their favorite coffee and buy a "piggy Bento,�?which is mostly lettuce, to feed the pigs.The piglets are dressed in pullovers with their names on it. "Bobo�?is the most lively and the chubbiest. He rushes to customers every time he sees lettuce and doesn't like sharing with his porcine brothers.Bilibili