Ukraine’s lawmakers meet to push new agenda

New Ukrainian parliament lawmakers met for the first time on Thursday with the President Volodymyr Zelensky looking to pass new laws and form a government.Zelensky was set to ask parliament to confirm another political novice, 35-year-old lawyer Oleksiy Goncharuk, as his prime minister.Andriy Gerus, a lawmaker and presidential aide, said Goncharuk's candidacy would be put to lawmakers on Thursday.The 41-year-old Zelensky won a landslide election in April, announcing he planned to "break the system" that had ruled Ukraine since independence in 1991.His newly created Servant of the People party won an absolute majority in snap parliamentary polls last month, handing him an unprecedented mandate for reforms.Dressed in his trademark casual style with a dark suit but no tie, the comedian-turned-­politician attended the ceremonial swearing-in of MPs, watched by a group of former presidents and outgoing ministers.He was expected to give an address to parliament setting out his political and economic goals and naming some of his cabinet choices.Among Zelensky's campaign promises were putting an end to the conflict with separatists in eastern Ukraine, fighting corruption and launching economic reforms in the ex-Soviet country that is one of the poorest in Europe.