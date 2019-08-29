Military parade to demonstrate China’s rising capability

China officially announced on Thursday that it will hold a grand military parade on October 1 to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. Some foreign media have highlighted the size of the parade and speculated on the advanced weapons that may be unveiled.The Dongfeng-41 intercontinental ballistic missile has attracted much attention. Lianhe Zaobao, Singapore's largest Chinese-language newspaper, even called it a "big killer," while more foreign media have been speculating about the Dongfeng-41's possible targets based on its range.Constant talks about Dongfeng-41 have appeared on the internet in recent years. According to foreign media reports, it has an operational range of about 14, 000 kilometers and can carry about 10 independently targetable nuclear warheads, capable of hitting anywhere on Earth. Analysts also believe that as the longest-range missile in the history of the People's Liberation Army Rocket Force, Dongfeng-41 also has the first-class accuracy and maneuverability, which is a revolutionary leap forward in China's military technology.Speculation by some Western experts over Dongfeng-41's possible targets based on its range reveal certain forces' hostility toward China. China pursues a national defense policy that is defensive in nature. It will not change its policy just because it now has Dongfeng-41.Dongfeng-41 is a strategic deterrent weapon. The possibility of putting it into real practice is low. But the creation of the weapon shows China's firm will and national strength.In the face of global turbulence and the frequent emergencies of troublemakers both in the region around China and across the world, China's capability of strategic deterrence is of great importance to itself and to the security of the whole region.China had displayed new military equipment to reveal the country's national strength in every previous military parade. This year's military parade on National Day will be a concentrated display of China's great achievements of national defense and army building over the past 70 years. These accomplishments have been made based on China's comprehensive national strength, and will certainly be enhanced with the future improvement of the country's national power.China's military already possesses world-class equipment such as the Dongfeng-41, and thus has stronger ability to protect the country's sovereign security and territorial integrity.Against such a background, the Chinese people can live and work in peace and realize their personal and family goals. For those troublemakers who attempt to provoke China and threaten China's territorial sovereignty and those powers which try to stir up troubles in the peripheries of China, Dongfeng-41 will make them think twice.China's strong military strength is a visible fact in accordance with the country's industrial and technological development. The world will gradually recognize and adapt to the development of China's military power. It will be less sensitive to China's future new weapons and more respectful of China's national strength.China has no intention to engage in an arms race with any country. Honestly, the development of China's new weapons still lags behind the country's international status, challenges and the responsibilities of the Chinese army. Its strategic deterrence is in particularly need to be promoted.The world's interest in the Dongfeng-41 indicates that the high-quality evolution of China's military power will greatly help the country gasp more strategic initiatives.