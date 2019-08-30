"Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw," the latest spin-off of "The Fast and the Furious" franchise, topped the Chinese mainland box office on Thursday, the seventh day of screening, the China Movie Data Information Network said Friday.The film raked in 51.75 million yuan (about 7.24 million US dollars), accounting for nearly half of the daily total.Coming in the second was Chinese animated film "Ne Zha," which grossed 28.33 million yuan."The Bravest," a Chinese feature film putting spotlight on firefighters, ranked third by raking in 10.59 million yuan on its 29th day of screening.