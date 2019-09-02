Pompeo to visit Belgium on Transatlantic ties

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Belgium to meet European leaders on Transatlantic ties, said the US State Department on Sunday.Pompeo will travel to Brussels, Belgium, between September 2-3, where he will meet with Belgian Prime Minister and European Council President-elect Charles Michel, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, according to the statement released by the department.During his two-day trip, the top US diplomat will also talk with European Parliament President David Sassoli and European Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen, the statement added.The European Union leaders in early July agreed on the future leadership of the EU institutions, proposing von der Leyen, the female German Defense Minister, to be the next European Commission President and electing Michel to be the next President of the European Council.The Transatlantic ties have been under strain as the United States and the European countries hold different views on key issues including Iran and Russia.