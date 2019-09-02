Exhibition on Luoyang tri-colored glazed artworks held in C China's Henan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/9/2 14:00:31

A visitor takes photo of an exhibit during an exhibition on Luoyang tri-colored glazed artworks in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 1, 2019. A total of 300 pieces of artworks were displayed on the exhibition. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Visitors view an exhibit during an exhibition on Luoyang tri-colored glazed artworks in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 1, 2019. A total of 300 artwork were displayed on the exhibition. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

A visitor takes photo of exhibits during an exhibition on Luoyang tri-colored glazed artworks in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 1, 2019. A total of 300 pieces of artworks were displayed on the exhibition. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

A visitor takes photo of an exhibit during an exhibition on Luoyang tri-colored glazed artworks in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 1, 2019. A total of 300 pieces of artworks were displayed on the exhibition. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

A visitor takes photo of the exhibits during an exhibition on Luoyang tri-colored glazed artworks in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 1, 2019. A total of 300 pieces of artworks were displayed on the exhibition. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

