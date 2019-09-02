Young traitors to ruin themselves

A journalist films two young leaders of violent protests in Hong Kong, Agnes Chow Ting (left) and Joshua Wong Chi-fung (right) as they speak to the press on Friday. Photo: AFP

Two young leaders of violent protests in Hong Kong, Joshua Wong Chi-fung and Alex Chow Yong-kang, published an article in The New York Times on Saturday, urging US legislators to vote on the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019, which would "give the president of the United States the power to penalize Chinese officials who interfere in Hong Kong affairs."They are proactively seeking refuge with their US master, calling the "resistance movement" in Hong Kong "a critical frontline battle against the authoritarian Chinese Communist Party in Beijing."Rioters like Wong are the new generation of traitors. They are frenziedly staking Hong Kong's future on a final bet for the interests of their small group. But be it street violence, blocking the airport, vandalizing the Hong Kong Legislative Council building or insulting the Chinese national flag and emblem, the framework of the "one country, two systems" principle has not been shaken at all. Therefore, like all traitors in history, they are clinging tightly to external forces and treat the latter as their way out.The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act was introduced by US senators in June 2019, requiring the US secretary of state to "annually certify to Congress… whether Hong Kong is sufficiently autonomous to justify special treatment by the United States for bilateral agreements and programs" including whether Hong Kong can retain the status of a "separate customs territory," and entitling the US government to impose sanctions on Chinese officials who "violate" relevant regulations.It is a hegemonic bill that can be used to maliciously interfere in China's internal affairs. They believe China-US relations will be impacted once the act is adopted and implemented.Under the existing US-Hong Kong Policy Act, a 1992 act enacted by the US Congress, US preferential treatment for Hong Kong in economic, trade and finance are by no means a gift. Such treatment is beneficial to Hong Kong as well as the Chinese mainland, but also favors the US and many parties' interests.Once the US withdraws its special treatment, the development of Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland will be affected to some extent, but China, which includes the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), has the ability to adjust. China's destiny is not in the hands of the US. There is no room for the US to manipulate China's fate.The US cannot even win the trade war with China. Being traitors apparently comes with less benefits but higher risks.Wong and Chow asked the US to sanction their home city, Hong Kong. Whatever their reasons are, such villainy will be punished. The traitors showed the US their determination to be "martyrs."But Washington is full of geopolitical calculations vis-a-vis Beijing as well as Hong Kong SAR. This made their show of "loyalty" toward the US even more ridiculous.The new generation of traitors is betting that Americans will do so, and that China cannot afford the chaos. Thus, they simply do not hesitate to ask the US to destroy Hong Kong.These people have never seen what China has done to resist the pressure from the outside. They have no idea of China's power and will as an emerging country.Rioters like Wong and Chow have made a tragic choice by using personal frenzy to challenge the general trend of China's rise. In the end, they will only suffer a complete loss.