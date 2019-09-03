Sunset scenery in Beijing

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/9/3 14:52:23

Mobile photo shows sunset scenery near Xuanwumen in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 1, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Mobile photo shows sunset scenery near the Central TV Tower in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 29, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

 

Mobile photo shows sunset scenery near the Central TV Tower in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 29, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Mobile photo shows sunset scenery near Xuanwumen in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 1, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Mobile photo shows sunset scenery near Xuanwumen in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 1, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Mobile photo shows sunset scenery in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 1, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Mobile photo shows sunset scenery near Wangfujing in Beijing, capital of China, July 25, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Mobile photo shows sunset scenery near Xuanwumen in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 1, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Mobile photo shows sunset scenery near Jingshan Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 1, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

