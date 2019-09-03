Beijing reiterates firm support for HK Chief Executive Carrie Lam

Carrie Lam. Photo: Chen Qingqing/GT

China's Hong Kong affairs office on Tuesday reiterated its firm support for Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor's efforts to put an end to violent protests and said the central government hopes order will be restored in the SAR as soon as possible.Lam on Tuesday morning refuted a Reuters report, claiming that she has never submitted any resignation to the central government, and she is confident that she can lead the city out of its current crisis.Yang Guang, spokesperson of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, said the central government supports Lam and her team to continue having constructive talks with different groups including young people in the city.Hongkongers were urged to say no to violence, and to support Lam's administration to strictly enforce the law, he said, adding that they should separate peaceful protests from violent crimes and the acts that challenge the "one country, two systems" principle.Yang said the behavior of a few radical protesters in Hong Kong has far exceeded the scope of normal assembly and shows obvious signs of terrorist activity. Their behavior would be considered violent crimes in any country, any area, under any legal system, Yang noted.As of Tuesday, Hong Kong police have arrested 1,117 radical protesters, including three local legislators.The five demands of the radical protesters in Hong Kong challenge the "one country, two systems" and they are not legitimate appeals but blatant political threats, Yang noted.When asked whether a deadline will be set to end riots in Hong Kong, Yang said that the central government shares the same wish as all Hongkongers: to end the chaos and restore order as soon as possible.Hong Kong is now facing its most serious and urgent crisis since 1997. Hongkongers will pay the price if the chaotic situation continues, said Yang.Opposition groups want an election process to select a Hong Kong chief executive that will in no way be accountable to the central government. The election system must be based on the Basic Laws and approved by China's top legislature, said Yang.All elections must be held in accordance with Hong Kong's political status, said the spokesperson.