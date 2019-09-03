RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

You will be able to gain a deeper understanding of a particular situation if you try to examine things from a different perspective. Organizing a get-together with friends will be time-consuming but it will be worth the effort. Your lucky numbers: 1, 4, 9, 11, 16.Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Your fortunes when it comes to money are on the decline today. It would be wise to avoid changing up your financial portfolio for the time being. Romance is in the air. This will be a great time to take a relationship to an all new level. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Long days at work means your significant other has been feeling a bit ignored lately. Dedicate some of your time and energy this evening to strengthening your relationship and showing them how much you care. ✭✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)There will be no silver bullet when it comes to dealing with the challenges you are about to face today. When all is said and done, only persistence and patience will see you through to the end. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Your creative talents will come in handy today. You will impress others with your quick thinking and persistence. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Your partner may be upset with a recent change in attitude. Try to explain your feelings to them and be open to listening to their side of the situation. Do not let anyone else take credit for your hard work and effort. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)A lot of your time today will be spent on the phone or writing e-mails. A piece of information of special interest to you will pique your curiosity. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Everyone will be looking to you to lead the way today. You will have to listen closely to the opinions of those around you if you want to establish common goals that allow everyone to work together. Be cautious while traveling away from home. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Changes to a long-standing policy at work may have you feeling upset. In time though, you will discover that these changes actually benefit you more over the long run. A family issue will require your personal attention. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Play your cards close to your chest when it comes to your plans for the future. If you reveal things to the wrong person this may spell disaster for you. An unexpected visitor may disrupt an otherwise quiet day. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)A last-minute change will end up throwing a huge monkey wrench in your plans. Just go with the flow and you will not be disappointed. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)You will be well rewarded financially speaking if you put in a few extra hours at work. This may also open up some doors for you career-wise. Time spent alone will prove highly productive. ✭✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Don't make any rush decisions today. The more information you get, the easier it will be for you to make the right choices. Take your time and let things unfold at their own pace. ✭✭✭✭