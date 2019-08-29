RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Happy birthday:You will find it difficult to see eye to eye with others this weekend. When compromise is not possible all you can hope to do is agree to disagree. Do not get involved in gossip that could possibly hurt someone's feelings. Your lucky numbers: 2, 4, 7, 10, 15.Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Mixing business with pleasure this weekend will lead to some amazing results. Even if your professional life doesn't improve by leaps and bounds, your love life will never be the same again. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Make sure you handle things carefully when dealing with peers this weekend. Over familiarity with colleagues or superiors may end up causing you to overstep some boundaries. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)While you are perfectly capable of standing up to others when necessary, things might go more smoothly if you just let someone have their way this weekend. The issue at hand is actually not all that important anyway. Sometimes you have to lose a battle to win the war! ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Some good news about your finances will reach your ears this weekend. Treating someone as more of a friend than a business partner will help create an atmosphere of trust. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Some troubles may ruin your plans. Although you have every right to feel unhappy, it would be better to seek solutions then just waste energy complaining. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Although you may be feeling a bit sluggish this weekend that doesn't mean you can't be productive. All you need to do is to change the way you approach tasks. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Taking part in cultural activities this weekend will spark your creativity and imagination. You will not regret it if you take some time out to head to a gallery or museum. A financial opportunity will require that you take some risks. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)You will come across a rare opportunity if you head out and socialize this weekend. Adventure is waiting around every corner, all you have to do is go looking for it. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Education will be highlighted. This weekend will be a good time to expand your horizons by learning new skills. You will be able to put your financial skills to the test by researching possible investments. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)You will catch the eye of your superiors at work by voicing your opinions and ideas. Romance is in the air. This will be a great time to advance a relationship, so muster the courage to tell that special someone you are ready for the next level. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)The current dynamic within your group of friends is about to change. While this may be an emotionally rocky time for everyone, it will remind you how much you mean to others. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)You are sure to encounter problems with your health if you are overindulgent. You will be able to avoid this by planning activities that will involve some exercise. Those close to you will give you their support. ✭✭✭