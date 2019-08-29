RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Horoscope

Horoscope

Happy birthday:Sometimes there is no right or wrong side in an argument, merely conflicting viewpoints on certain matters. Keep this in mind as you try to negotiate an agreement between two opposing sides. Money matters are looking up. Your lucky numbers: 3, 6, 9, 13, 17.Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Think your plans all the way through before doing anything drastic. You don't want to end up crossing any lines that you can't uncross. A moderate approach is more likely to succeed. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Some people are upset with recent changes and you may have a difficult time understanding why. It may be tempting to ignore their reactions, it will be best to get to the bottom of why they feel the way they do. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Business or legal negotiations will tie up quite a bit of your time and energy today. Don't try to rush through things. Time will be needed to do proper research. Financial investments will pay off over the long run. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)You will be able to attract more flies with honey than with vinegar. You can be charming when you want to, so go ahead and turn on the charm today! Food and fun will be tied tightly together this evening. ✭✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Emotions are sure to run high today as an impending deadline approaches. Try to keep your temper in check or you will only add to everyone's stress. Artistic endeavors will be a great outlet for your feelings. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)It is okay to voice your complaints if you are unhappy about something. Don't worry too much about hurting people's feelings, it will be worse to keep things bottled up inside you. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)The order in which you tackle tasks today will have a huge impact on whether you achieve your goals. Choose your priorities carefully and then stick to your schedule. Opening your heart will also open the door to a number of opportunities. ✭✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)A long overdue project will be able to be completed with the help of a friend. Make sure you listen carefully to their input. Go out of your way to pay off financial debts as quickly as you can. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)A falling out with someone has left you feeling blue. Living up to your mistakes will go a long way towards mending broken bridges. Time and effort will be needed if you want to get that promotion you have your eye on. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Someone seems to think that they have done you a favor and expect something in return. Navigate this challenge carefully. The wrong move could lose you a valuable ally. Romance is in the air today. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)When others are in need of help, you are usually the first to lend a hand. However, if you do what comes naturally today, you are sure to become mired in someone else's emotional drama. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)While it may be tempting to put off some tasks for another day, doing so will only end up increasing your work load. It will be better to tackle things as soon as you can. ✭✭✭