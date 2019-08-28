RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Health and fitness will be highlighted today. This will be a good time to kick off a new exercise routine. Money matters are entering a sensitive period. It would be wise to stick to a budget. Your lucky numbers: 3, 5, 9, 11, 15.Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)A pressing issue has been scratching at the back of your mind for some time now. Taking time out for some quiet reflection will enable you to get to the root of the problem. Avoid using social media for the next few days. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Make sure you pay close attention to your personal information today. If you are careless, something important may leak to the wrong people. Creative endeavors will spark your imagination. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Do not be afraid to be yourself. Things that others find dull and boring will ignite your passion and there is nothing wrong with that. Take time out to learn all you can about this new field of interest. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Someone close to you could use a sympathetic ear. You may not be able to do much to solve their problems, but you can give them the opportunity to vent their stress a bit. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)While others shift and scurry about in a chaotic situation, don't hesitate to stand your ground. Others will respect you for your conviction. The stars will shine down on you tonight when it comes to affairs of the heart. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)A career change will allow you to make better use of your skills. Take note of your strengths and weaknesses and look for a job that is the best fit for you. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Letting go of the past will enable you to open your heart to new possibilities. Your financial luck is on the rise today, making this an excellent time to look into possible investments. ✭✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)If you allow yourself to get distracted, your productivity will take a big hit today. Don't hesitate to ask for some help if you are approaching a deadline. You will get far if you choose to speak your mind when dealing with others. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)A recent increase in responsibilities may have you feeling a bit stressed. Fortunately a major break is coming your way. Keep pushing through things for now and you will be able to handle anything that is thrown at you. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)While things are about to get tough, there is no reason to fear as your friends and family will help see you through these troubling times. Money matters will demand your personal attention. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)An abundance of mental and social energy will grant you the ability to change the hearts and minds of those who see things differently than you. You should make great strides when it comes to your plans. ✭✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Personal feelings might lead you to see a situation in the wrong light if you are not careful. Don't go looking for problems where none actually exist. ✭✭✭