Puzzle

1 Rotisserie chicken holder5 Japanese comic books10 Offered, as a farewell14 Legendary gymnast Korbut15 Certain Alaskan16 Make like Mr. Universe17 Show exhaustion18 Sea creature that can't talk20 Unwelcome stocking stuffer22 Sci-fi classic set on a desert planet23 G.I. address24 Mollusk that can't bray27 Arthur Conan Doyle title28 Vigoda of "The Godfather"29 ___ for the course30 Most wily32 Beverage in marketing wars34 Girl, in Glasgow37 Soothes38 Sea predator that can't snort41 Witches' group44 Comfy45 Hunk of bacon49 Tattletale51 Drop an egg53 Frazier foe54 Boy, in Glasgow55 Amphibian that can't roar59 Unit in history class60 Magazine that reads the same both ways61 No-thing connector62 Arachnid that can't howl66 Notary's stamp68 "Would ___ to you?"69 Skirt70 Eve's grandson71 Cold cabbage dish72 River mouth deposit73 Like Easter eggs1 Sponge (up)2 Treatment that shouldn't have an effect3 Scientific parody prize4 Certain Mongolian5 Tourist's aid6 "Selma" setting: Abbr.7 Crossword constructors, perhaps8 Spiritual guides9 Does penance10 No. 1 bud 4 life11 Noms de plume12 Abhor13 Urges on19 Penn partner21 It disappears when you stand24 "High School Musical" actor Efron25 Retail therapy site26 Eurasian range31 Jabbers33 Assist with 46-Down35 Payroll ID36 Hall of Fame football coach Don39 Ben, Sam and Fester40 Food thickener obtained from seaweed41 "The Chronicles of Narnia" author42 Having great luck43 Onion grown in Georgia46 "Petty" or "grand" theft47 Song written by Queen Liliuokalani48 ___ Dipper50 Gave a boost52 QB's measures56 Martini garnish57 Get a bike going58 Merged63 ___ and far between64 Baltimore summer hrs.65 Irish actor Stephen67 "Acid" drug

Solution