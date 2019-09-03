Crossword

Source: Global Times Published: 2019/9/3

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Rotisserie chicken holder

  5 Japanese comic books

 10 Offered, as a farewell

 14 Legendary gymnast Korbut

 15 Certain Alaskan

 16 Make like Mr. Universe

 17 Show exhaustion

 18 Sea creature that can't talk

 20 Unwelcome stocking stuffer

 22 Sci-fi classic set on a desert planet

 23 G.I. address

 24 Mollusk that can't bray

 27 Arthur Conan Doyle title

 28 Vigoda of "The Godfather"

 29 ___ for the course

 30 Most wily

 32 Beverage in marketing wars

 34 Girl, in Glasgow

 37 Soothes

 38 Sea predator that can't snort

 41 Witches' group

 44 Comfy

 45 Hunk of bacon

 49 Tattletale

 51 Drop an egg

 53 Frazier foe

 54 Boy, in Glasgow

 55 Amphibian that can't roar

 59 Unit in history class

 60 Magazine that reads the same both ways

 61 No-thing connector

 62 Arachnid that can't howl

 66 Notary's stamp

 68 "Would ___ to you?"

 69 Skirt

 70 Eve's grandson

 71 Cold cabbage dish

 72 River mouth deposit

 73 Like Easter eggs

DOWN

  1 Sponge (up)

  2 Treatment that shouldn't have an effect

  3 Scientific parody prize

  4 Certain Mongolian

  5 Tourist's aid

  6 "Selma" setting: Abbr.

  7 Crossword constructors, perhaps

  8 Spiritual guides

  9 Does penance

 10 No. 1 bud 4 life

 11 Noms de plume

 12 Abhor

 13 Urges on

 19 Penn partner

 21 It disappears when you stand

 24 "High School Musical" actor Efron

 25 Retail therapy site

 26 Eurasian range

 31 Jabbers

 33 Assist with 46-Down

 35 Payroll ID

 36 Hall of Fame football coach Don

 39 Ben, Sam and Fester

 40 Food thickener obtained from seaweed

 41 "The Chronicles of Narnia" author

 42 Having great luck

 43 Onion grown in Georgia

 46 "Petty" or "grand" theft

 47 Song written by Queen Liliuokalani

 48 ___ Dipper

 50 Gave a boost

 52 QB's measures

 56 Martini garnish

 57 Get a bike going

 58 Merged

 63 ___ and far between

 64 Baltimore summer hrs.

 65 Irish actor Stephen

 67 "Acid" drug

Solution



 

