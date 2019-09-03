Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Rotisserie chicken holder
5 Japanese comic books
10 Offered, as a farewell
14 Legendary gymnast Korbut
15 Certain Alaskan
16 Make like Mr. Universe
17 Show exhaustion
18 Sea creature that can't talk
20 Unwelcome stocking stuffer
22 Sci-fi classic set on a desert planet
23 G.I. address
24 Mollusk that can't bray
27 Arthur Conan Doyle title
28 Vigoda of "The Godfather"
29 ___ for the course
30 Most wily
32 Beverage in marketing wars
34 Girl, in Glasgow
37 Soothes
38 Sea predator that can't snort
41 Witches' group
44 Comfy
45 Hunk of bacon
49 Tattletale
51 Drop an egg
53 Frazier foe
54 Boy, in Glasgow
55 Amphibian that can't roar
59 Unit in history class
60 Magazine that reads the same both ways
61 No-thing connector
62 Arachnid that can't howl
66 Notary's stamp
68 "Would ___ to you?"
69 Skirt
70 Eve's grandson
71 Cold cabbage dish
72 River mouth deposit
73 Like Easter eggsDOWN
1 Sponge (up)
2 Treatment that shouldn't have an effect
3 Scientific parody prize
4 Certain Mongolian
5 Tourist's aid
6 "Selma" setting: Abbr.
7 Crossword constructors, perhaps
8 Spiritual guides
9 Does penance
10 No. 1 bud 4 life
11 Noms de plume
12 Abhor
13 Urges on
19 Penn partner
21 It disappears when you stand
24 "High School Musical" actor Efron
25 Retail therapy site
26 Eurasian range
31 Jabbers
33 Assist with 46-Down
35 Payroll ID
36 Hall of Fame football coach Don
39 Ben, Sam and Fester
40 Food thickener obtained from seaweed
41 "The Chronicles of Narnia" author
42 Having great luck
43 Onion grown in Georgia
46 "Petty" or "grand" theft
47 Song written by Queen Liliuokalani
48 ___ Dipper
50 Gave a boost
52 QB's measures
56 Martini garnish
57 Get a bike going
58 Merged
63 ___ and far between
64 Baltimore summer hrs.
65 Irish actor Stephen
67 "Acid" drug
Solution