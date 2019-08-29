Puzzle

1 Hydrogen, for one4 Lab assistant not in Shelley's novel8 Sasha or Malia13 Eight: Prefix15 Tesla, for the Model S, 3, X or Y16 "Dunkirk" director Christopher17 Reclined18 Do a CPA's job19 Horn sounds20 Good grasps of business? (John Grisham)23 New Haven university24 "___ we there yet?"25 Anonymous love letter senders (Rhonda Byrne)32 Admit responsibility33 "Stretch" ride34 Average guy35 Satisfactory36 Intoxicating38 Tableland39 Tallahassee sch.40 Hum, as an engine41 Be silent, in music42 Flashes of glory (Stephen King)46 "... man ___ mouse?"47 Arrow groove48 Netflix horror show (Albert Camus)55 One may start with @56 Kazakh/Uzbek sea57 Bright sign type58 Analyze59 Ponderous volume60 Plus-one at a party61 What an angry cat does62 Award for Chloe Kim or Roger Federer63 Article that can be added to 20-, 25-, 42- and 48-Across' starts to form book titles1 Part of LPGA2 Berry in a bowl3 Move to action4 Skewer5 Birthstone for many Capricorns6 Gave the nod to7 Single squats, say8 Province by four Great Lakes9 2020 hopeful Cory10 Popular succulent11 Welcome sights?12 Response to a ques.14 "When I give the signal"21 Instrument with pedals22 Thigh muscle, slangily25 Nothing-but-net sound26 World-weariness27 Wake-up call alternative28 Completed29 Button in James Bond's car30 Flowers in a bouquet31 Show to a table32 Switch settings36 Szechuan cuisine relative37 Bit of work38 Neil Armstrong made one giant leap for it40 They say "Arrr!"41 Stanford specialty, for short43 What the weary get, it's said44 Place to merge45 ___ Crue48 Trade (with)49 Hatcher of "Desperate Housewives"50 Golden ___ Bridge51 Cupid, to the Greeks52 Tidy53 Dark makeup wearer, often54 Old dagger (SEEN anagram)55 Plays a Charmin prank on, briefly

Solution