Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Hydrogen, for one
4 Lab assistant not in Shelley's novel
8 Sasha or Malia
13 Eight: Prefix
15 Tesla, for the Model S, 3, X or Y
16 "Dunkirk" director Christopher
17 Reclined
18 Do a CPA's job
19 Horn sounds
20 Good grasps of business? (John Grisham)
23 New Haven university
24 "___ we there yet?"
25 Anonymous love letter senders (Rhonda Byrne)
32 Admit responsibility
33 "Stretch" ride
34 Average guy
35 Satisfactory
36 Intoxicating
38 Tableland
39 Tallahassee sch.
40 Hum, as an engine
41 Be silent, in music
42 Flashes of glory (Stephen King)
46 "... man ___ mouse?"
47 Arrow groove
48 Netflix horror show (Albert Camus)
55 One may start with @
56 Kazakh/Uzbek sea
57 Bright sign type
58 Analyze
59 Ponderous volume
60 Plus-one at a party
61 What an angry cat does
62 Award for Chloe Kim or Roger Federer
63 Article that can be added to 20-, 25-, 42- and 48-Across' starts to form book titlesDOWN
1 Part of LPGA
2 Berry in a bowl
3 Move to action
4 Skewer
5 Birthstone for many Capricorns
6 Gave the nod to
7 Single squats, say
8 Province by four Great Lakes
9 2020 hopeful Cory
10 Popular succulent
11 Welcome sights?
12 Response to a ques.
14 "When I give the signal"
21 Instrument with pedals
22 Thigh muscle, slangily
25 Nothing-but-net sound
26 World-weariness
27 Wake-up call alternative
28 Completed
29 Button in James Bond's car
30 Flowers in a bouquet
31 Show to a table
32 Switch settings
36 Szechuan cuisine relative
37 Bit of work
38 Neil Armstrong made one giant leap for it
40 They say "Arrr!"
41 Stanford specialty, for short
43 What the weary get, it's said
44 Place to merge
45 ___ Crue
48 Trade (with)
49 Hatcher of "Desperate Housewives"
50 Golden ___ Bridge
51 Cupid, to the Greeks
52 Tidy
53 Dark makeup wearer, often
54 Old dagger (SEEN anagram)
55 Plays a Charmin prank on, briefly
Solution