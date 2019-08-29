Puzzle

1 Littleneck mollusk5 "Body Party" vocalist10 Virtually closed14 Inflated publicity15 Venomous viper16 Genre related to soul and R&B17 "Sports-Center" channel18 "Rocketman" instrument19 2012 Ben Affleck thriller20 Recollection of a weak poker hand?23 What some sloths do for 20 hours a day24 Spot in Congress25 Stubbed digit28 Truth alternative31 Infield covers33 Anatomical pouch36 Successful freelance writer's drawerful?40 Illegally off base, for short42 Shrine to "remember"43 ___ Zor-El (Supergirl)44 Security hardware at Dracula's castle?47 Produce, as an egg48 Faucet repair gasket49 Narrow valley51 Kind of room or center52 Diamond Head locale56 Apres-ski setting60 People who prefer to do crosswords on their computers?64 Shrunken Asian sea66 Apt fabric for a chair cover?67 "Law & Order: SVU" star68 "Horrors!"69 Like a ewe70 One of Canada's First Nations71 2000s TV show set on an island72 Secret looks73 Bronte's Jane1 Culinary VIPs2 Disinfectant brand3 Pie fruit4 Patched up5 ___ Crunch6 "Gotcha, man!"7 First White House occupant8 Zellweger in movies9 Donut shop allure10 In the distance11 Event for some litigants12 Taiwanese director Lee13 "Cimarron" studio21 Hoppy pints, briefly22 Inflatable pilot in "Airplane!"26 "Rigoletto," for one27 Common App component29 Loud crowd sound30 French fashion magazine32 Biblical craft33 Take pleasure in34 In the loop35 Bad choice for a master's thesis font37 Small amount38 Urban blanket39 Cost to cross41 Clinic pro45 Frankenstein's helper46 Swiss folk hero William50 Beginner53 Ancient fabulist54 Hurl55 Set free57 Condemn58 Germaine who wrote "The Female Eunuch"59 Lauder of note61 Coagulate62 Approach the bottom63 Tip jar fillers64 Classic ISP ... or, with = properly placed, this puzzle's theme65 P, to Persephone \

Solution