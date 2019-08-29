Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Littleneck mollusk
5 "Body Party" vocalist
10 Virtually closed
14 Inflated publicity
15 Venomous viper
16 Genre related to soul and R&B
17 "Sports-Center" channel
18 "Rocketman" instrument
19 2012 Ben Affleck thriller
20 Recollection of a weak poker hand?
23 What some sloths do for 20 hours a day
24 Spot in Congress
25 Stubbed digit
28 Truth alternative
31 Infield covers
33 Anatomical pouch
36 Successful freelance writer's drawerful?
40 Illegally off base, for short
42 Shrine to "remember"
43 ___ Zor-El (Supergirl)
44 Security hardware at Dracula's castle?
47 Produce, as an egg
48 Faucet repair gasket
49 Narrow valley
51 Kind of room or center
52 Diamond Head locale
56 Apres-ski setting
60 People who prefer to do crosswords on their computers?
64 Shrunken Asian sea
66 Apt fabric for a chair cover?
67 "Law & Order: SVU" star
68 "Horrors!"
69 Like a ewe
70 One of Canada's First Nations
71 2000s TV show set on an island
72 Secret looks
73 Bronte's JaneDOWN
1 Culinary VIPs
2 Disinfectant brand
3 Pie fruit
4 Patched up
5 ___ Crunch
6 "Gotcha, man!"
7 First White House occupant
8 Zellweger in movies
9 Donut shop allure
10 In the distance
11 Event for some litigants
12 Taiwanese director Lee
13 "Cimarron" studio
21 Hoppy pints, briefly
22 Inflatable pilot in "Airplane!"
26 "Rigoletto," for one
27 Common App component
29 Loud crowd sound
30 French fashion magazine
32 Biblical craft
33 Take pleasure in
34 In the loop
35 Bad choice for a master's thesis font
37 Small amount
38 Urban blanket
39 Cost to cross
41 Clinic pro
45 Frankenstein's helper
46 Swiss folk hero William
50 Beginner
53 Ancient fabulist
54 Hurl
55 Set free
57 Condemn
58 Germaine who wrote "The Female Eunuch"
59 Lauder of note
61 Coagulate
62 Approach the bottom
63 Tip jar fillers
64 Classic ISP ... or, with = properly placed, this puzzle's theme
65 P, to Persephone \
Solution