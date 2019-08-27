Crossword

 ACROSS

  1 Mosey along

  6 Silicon Valley industry, briefly

 10 Rabbit's feet

 14 Where one's do is done

 15 Trendy berry

 16 Activewear brand

 17 *Great writer who movingly captured the American dream in "Goodbye, Columbus"

 19 Tirade

 20 Greed or pride

 21 Elephant org.

 22 Infamous New York prison

 24 Sty

 26 *Legendary five-time NBA championship coach

 28 Fabric that originated in India

 30 Up and about

 31 Bit of gel

 32 Lyft rival

 34 Old-style "Yikes!"

 38 Word before "entry" or "point"

 39 Some image polishers, or a hint to the starred clues and their answers' initials

 41 Apt herding dog name

 42 Correct a text

 44 Number two

 45 In the pink

 46 Comes down to earth

 48 Like some energy

 50 *Reds superstar who came clean from his rocky past

 53 Dog who visited Oz

 54 O, on the periodic table

 55 Not many

 56 Classic British sports cars

 59 Landlord's employee, informally

 60 *Patriotic silversmith whose daring ride shaped American history

 64 First family's residence

 65 "Live!" co-host Kelly

 66 Operating system with a penguin logo

 67 Spend time on Time

 68 Leave off

 69 Did nothing

DOWN

  1 Venomous snakes

  2 Half a Hawaiian fish

  3 Romantic setup

  4 Texter's chuckle

  5 Puzzler

  6 Rain delay cover

  7 "Friendly" starter

  8 Manx, for one

  9 Drum kit parts

 10 Final cross words

 11 Be of help to

 12 Grimace

 13 Thai appetizer on a stick

 18 Suddenly appears

 23 Balancing yoga pose

 25 Subject of a Snopes investigation

 26 Logical assumption

 27 Ran on TV

 28 Created

 29 Driver of "Girls"

 33 Thin fasteners

 35 When the lightbulb turns on

 36 Place to get a schmear

 37 Blueprint detail, briefly

 40 Like Felix, vis-a-vis Oscar

 43 Truth's counterpart

 47 College player, e.g.

 49 Beach spreads

 50 Puzzler

 51 Ooze out

 52 Intense personality

 55 Apartment, across the pond

 57 Pub eats

 58 Hot

 61 "We ___ to please"

 62 News letters

 63 Itinerary word

Solution



 

