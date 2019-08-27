Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Mosey along
6 Silicon Valley industry, briefly
10 Rabbit's feet
14 Where one's do is done
15 Trendy berry
16 Activewear brand
17 *Great writer who movingly captured the American dream in "Goodbye, Columbus"
19 Tirade
20 Greed or pride
21 Elephant org.
22 Infamous New York prison
24 Sty
26 *Legendary five-time NBA championship coach
28 Fabric that originated in India
30 Up and about
31 Bit of gel
32 Lyft rival
34 Old-style "Yikes!"
38 Word before "entry" or "point"
39 Some image polishers, or a hint to the starred clues and their answers' initials
41 Apt herding dog name
42 Correct a text
44 Number two
45 In the pink
46 Comes down to earth
48 Like some energy
50 *Reds superstar who came clean from his rocky past
53 Dog who visited Oz
54 O, on the periodic table
55 Not many
56 Classic British sports cars
59 Landlord's employee, informally
60 *Patriotic silversmith whose daring ride shaped American history
64 First family's residence
65 "Live!" co-host Kelly
66 Operating system with a penguin logo
67 Spend time on Time
68 Leave off
69 Did nothingDOWN
1 Venomous snakes
2 Half a Hawaiian fish
3 Romantic setup
4 Texter's chuckle
5 Puzzler
6 Rain delay cover
7 "Friendly" starter
8 Manx, for one
9 Drum kit parts
10 Final cross words
11 Be of help to
12 Grimace
13 Thai appetizer on a stick
18 Suddenly appears
23 Balancing yoga pose
25 Subject of a Snopes investigation
26 Logical assumption
27 Ran on TV
28 Created
29 Driver of "Girls"
33 Thin fasteners
35 When the lightbulb turns on
36 Place to get a schmear
37 Blueprint detail, briefly
40 Like Felix, vis-a-vis Oscar
43 Truth's counterpart
47 College player, e.g.
49 Beach spreads
50 Puzzler
51 Ooze out
52 Intense personality
55 Apartment, across the pond
57 Pub eats
58 Hot
61 "We ___ to please"
62 News letters
63 Itinerary word
Solution