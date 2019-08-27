Puzzle

1 Mosey along6 Silicon Valley industry, briefly10 Rabbit's feet14 Where one's do is done15 Trendy berry16 Activewear brand17 *Great writer who movingly captured the American dream in "Goodbye, Columbus"19 Tirade20 Greed or pride21 Elephant org.22 Infamous New York prison24 Sty26 *Legendary five-time NBA championship coach28 Fabric that originated in India30 Up and about31 Bit of gel32 Lyft rival34 Old-style "Yikes!"38 Word before "entry" or "point"39 Some image polishers, or a hint to the starred clues and their answers' initials41 Apt herding dog name42 Correct a text44 Number two45 In the pink46 Comes down to earth48 Like some energy50 *Reds superstar who came clean from his rocky past53 Dog who visited Oz54 O, on the periodic table55 Not many56 Classic British sports cars59 Landlord's employee, informally60 *Patriotic silversmith whose daring ride shaped American history64 First family's residence65 "Live!" co-host Kelly66 Operating system with a penguin logo67 Spend time on Time68 Leave off69 Did nothing1 Venomous snakes2 Half a Hawaiian fish3 Romantic setup4 Texter's chuckle5 Puzzler6 Rain delay cover7 "Friendly" starter8 Manx, for one9 Drum kit parts10 Final cross words11 Be of help to12 Grimace13 Thai appetizer on a stick18 Suddenly appears23 Balancing yoga pose25 Subject of a Snopes investigation26 Logical assumption27 Ran on TV28 Created29 Driver of "Girls"33 Thin fasteners35 When the lightbulb turns on36 Place to get a schmear37 Blueprint detail, briefly40 Like Felix, vis-a-vis Oscar43 Truth's counterpart47 College player, e.g.49 Beach spreads50 Puzzler51 Ooze out52 Intense personality55 Apartment, across the pond57 Pub eats58 Hot61 "We ___ to please"62 News letters63 Itinerary word

Solution