Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Fellow
5 Glitzy rock subgenre
9 Gently splash against
14 Leia's brother
15 Architectural overhang
16 No longer dozing
17 Elevator giant
18 Mars, to Greeks
19 Vintage photo tone
20 "Hoping to feel sparks with a fellow German literature fan; here's me reading ___"
23 Slip up
24 Collective values
25 Become silver-haired
27 Patchy
30 Online gaming platform from Valve
31 Bookmark info
32 Luxury craft
35 Preliminary version
38 May honorees
40 Has the courage
42 Vivacity
43 "Casino Royale" (1967), but not "Casino Royale" (2006)
45 Arizona city west of 8-Down
47 Auditing org.
48 Drug bust cops
50 Established truths
52 Prado Museum locale
54 Everest stopping places
56 Gambling parlor inits.
57 "... barbershop fan; here's me performing in my ___"
62 Lewis' partner
64 Hence
65 Captain Kirk's birth state
66 Gold-rush story author Bret
67 Tape measure divisions
68 Gets on in years
69 Didn't assume
70 Fateful Roman day
Heavenly instrument

DOWN
1 Sink nuisance
2 Rwandan people
3 Resembling, with "to"
4 Bedevil
5 Many a mechanic, informally
6 Slow, in music
7 States confidently
8 See 45-Across
9 Caught with a rope
10 Dazzle
11 "... Nintendo fan; here's me playing ___"
12 Director Kurosawa
13 Visibly upset
21 Handmade goods website
22 Cpl.'s superior
26 Outfit
27 Totals
28 Play accessory
29 "... nutty candy fan; here's me eating ___"
30 Cherry part
33 Scratching post users
34 Charle-magne's domain: Abbr.
36 Non-negotiable, as a price
37 Chuck
39 Take to the skies
41 Automated mass mailers
44 Patted down
46 Big showcase
49 Twin Cities summer hrs.
51 Biblical prophet
52 Chocolaty coffee drink
53 World book?
54 Had feelings (for)
55 "Well, shucks!"
58 Mortgage option, for short
59 Roman wrap
60 Vaselike vessel
61 Wood smoother
63 USPS assignment
Solution