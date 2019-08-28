Puzzle

1 Fellow5 Glitzy rock subgenre9 Gently splash against14 Leia's brother15 Architectural overhang16 No longer dozing17 Elevator giant18 Mars, to Greeks19 Vintage photo tone20 "Hoping to feel sparks with a fellow German literature fan; here's me reading ___"23 Slip up24 Collective values25 Become silver-haired27 Patchy30 Online gaming platform from Valve31 Bookmark info32 Luxury craft35 Preliminary version38 May honorees40 Has the courage42 Vivacity43 "Casino Royale" (1967), but not "Casino Royale" (2006)45 Arizona city west of 8-Down47 Auditing org.48 Drug bust cops50 Established truths52 Prado Museum locale54 Everest stopping places56 Gambling parlor inits.57 "... barbershop fan; here's me performing in my ___"62 Lewis' partner64 Hence65 Captain Kirk's birth state66 Gold-rush story author Bret67 Tape measure divisions68 Gets on in years69 Didn't assume70 Fateful Roman day71 Heavenly instrument1 Sink nuisance2 Rwandan people3 Resembling, with "to"4 Bedevil5 Many a mechanic, informally6 Slow, in music7 States confidently8 See 45-Across9 Caught with a rope10 Dazzle11 "... Nintendo fan; here's me playing ___"12 Director Kurosawa13 Visibly upset21 Handmade goods website22 Cpl.'s superior26 Outfit27 Totals28 Play accessory29 "... nutty candy fan; here's me eating ___"30 Cherry part33 Scratching post users34 Charle-magne's domain: Abbr.36 Non-negotiable, as a price37 Chuck39 Take to the skies41 Automated mass mailers44 Patted down46 Big showcase49 Twin Cities summer hrs.51 Biblical prophet52 Chocolaty coffee drink53 World book?54 Had feelings (for)55 "Well, shucks!"58 Mortgage option, for short59 Roman wrap60 Vaselike vessel61 Wood smoother63 USPS assignment

Solution