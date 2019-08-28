Crossword

2019/8/28

Puzzle



 ACROSS



  1 Fellow

  5 Glitzy rock subgenre

  9 Gently splash against

 14 Leia's brother

 15 Architectural overhang

 16 No longer dozing

 17 Elevator giant

 18 Mars, to Greeks

 19 Vintage photo tone

 20 "Hoping to feel sparks with a fellow German literature fan; here's me reading ___"

 23 Slip up

 24 Collective values

 25 Become silver-haired

 27 Patchy

 30 Online gaming platform from Valve

 31 Bookmark info

 32 Luxury craft

 35 Preliminary version

 38 May honorees

 40 Has the courage

 42 Vivacity

 43 "Casino Royale" (1967), but not "Casino Royale" (2006)

 45 Arizona city west of 8-Down

 47 Auditing org.

 48 Drug bust cops

 50 Established truths

 52 Prado Museum locale

 54 Everest stopping places

 56 Gambling parlor inits.

 57 "... barbershop fan; here's me performing in my ___"

 62 Lewis' partner

 64 Hence

 65 Captain Kirk's birth state

 66 Gold-rush story author Bret

 67 Tape measure divisions

 68 Gets on in years

 69 Didn't assume

 70 Fateful Roman day

 71 Heavenly instrument

DOWN

  1 Sink nuisance

  2 Rwandan people

  3 Resembling, with "to"

  4 Bedevil

  5 Many a mechanic, informally

  6 Slow, in music

  7 States confidently

  8 See 45-Across

  9 Caught with a rope

 10 Dazzle

 11 "... Nintendo fan; here's me playing ___"

 12 Director Kurosawa

 13 Visibly upset

 21 Handmade goods website

 22 Cpl.'s superior

 26 Outfit

 27 Totals

 28 Play accessory

 29 "... nutty candy fan; here's me eating ___"

 30 Cherry part

 33 Scratching post users

 34 Charle-magne's domain: Abbr.

 36 Non-negotiable, as a price

 37 Chuck

 39 Take to the skies

 41 Automated mass mailers

 44 Patted down

 46 Big showcase

 49 Twin Cities summer hrs.

 51 Biblical prophet

 52 Chocolaty coffee drink

 53 World book?

 54 Had feelings (for)

 55 "Well, shucks!"

 58 Mortgage option, for short

 59 Roman wrap

 60 Vaselike vessel

 61 Wood smoother

 63 USPS assignment

Solution



 

