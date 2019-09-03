Driver uses child to help back up

The child of a driver sticks head out the window as the car backs up in oncoming traffic after missing expressway exit on August 29. The driver was fined for dangerous driving. Photo: Screenshot of video posted by Pear Video

A reckless driver put his child's life in danger by getting the toddler to stick his head out the backseat window to help the father steer the car as it backed up on an expressway after he missed an exit.The child is seen in a traffic surveillance video with his head and sometimes half his body outside the back door window, as the car backs up toward oncoming traffic weaving wildly in and out of the emergency lane of the Qingdao section of highway G20 in East China's Shandong Province.The video, posted on social media by Pear Video, shows the driver backing up several hundred meters, and as he gets to the exit an oncoming car refuses to give-way and narrowly misses colliding with the car in reverse and speeds past it and up the exit ramp.The driver of the car traveling in reverse was fined 200 yuan ($28) for dangerous driving and had all 12 of his driver license points deducted.Drivers in China who lose all 12 points must undergo a 7-day training course and pass a written exam to have their license restored.Pear Video