Traditional Chinese hanfu garments revived

A photo from photographer Dangxiaoshi's Travel with Hanfu series Photo: Courtesy of Dangxiaoshi

Traditional Chinese hanfu garments have become more popular among young Chinese people, forming a profitable and promising industry in China.According to statistics from China Central Television (CCTV) released on Monday, China's hanfu market has more than two million consumers, with a total industry scale of 1.09 billion yuan ($152 million).According to reports, sales of hanfu garments so far this year have increased be 146 percent year-on-year.Xie Jiayan, a hanfu enthusiast, told CCTV that she has bought 240 hanfu items since 2010, worth about 80,000 yuan in total. The most expensive one cost her about 6,000 yuan."There are many people like me who seldom wear fast-fashion clothes as hanfu is our first choice," Xie said.In 2017, there were around 1,300 civil groups or organizations interested in hanfu culture around the world, but the number reached over 2,000 in 2019, Wang Jiawen, head of a hanfu culture committee under the Chinese Traditional Culture Promotion Society of Guangdong Province, said to CCTV.As costume drama series and some videogames based on traditional Chinese style have become popular in recent years, hanfu enthusiasts have grown in number, analysts said.Industry insiders noted that hanfu is closely connected with Chinese traditional etiquette and culture, and companies that produce hanfu goods should ensure the quality and standard of the clothes to avoid damaging the culture.