Syrian soldiers dismantle bombs in Eastern Ghouta countryside of Damascus, Syria

A Syrian soldier carries a bomb in the Eastern Ghouta countryside of Damascus, Syria, on Sept. 3, 2019. The Syrian official media said that the army is defusing weapons left by the rebels in Eastern Ghouta. (Photo: Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

A Syrian soldier dismantles a bomb in the Eastern Ghouta countryside of Damascus, Syria, on Sept. 3, 2019. The Syrian official media said that the army is defusing weapons left by the rebels in Eastern Ghouta. (Photo: Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

Syrian soldiers dismantle a bomb in the Eastern Ghouta countryside of Damascus, Syria, on Sept. 3, 2019. The Syrian official media said that the army is defusing weapons left by the rebels in Eastern Ghouta. (Photo: Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

Fire is seen after the army detonated bombs left by the rebels in agricultural areas in the Eastern Ghouta countryside of Damascus, Syria, on Sept. 3, 2019. The Syrian official media said that the army is defusing weapons left by the rebels in Eastern Ghouta. (Photo: Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

Smoke is seen after the army detonated bombs left by the rebels in agricultural areas in the Eastern Ghouta countryside of Damascus, Syria, on Sept. 3, 2019. The Syrian official media said that the army is defusing weapons left by the rebels in Eastern Ghouta. (Photo: Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

Syrian soldiers dismantle a bomb in the Eastern Ghouta countryside of Damascus, Syria, on Sept. 3, 2019. The Syrian official media said that the army is defusing weapons left by the rebels in Eastern Ghouta. (Photo: Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

Syrian soldiers dismantle a bomb in the Eastern Ghouta countryside of Damascus, Syria, on Sept. 3, 2019. The Syrian official media said that the army is defusing weapons left by the rebels in Eastern Ghouta. (Photo: Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)