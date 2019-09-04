Chinese universities hold ‘China Campus 2019’ exhibition to bring in more students from Tunisia

Tunisian students consult representatives from Renmin University of China on studying information at the exhibition of "China Campus 2019" in Tunis, Tunisia, on Sept. 3, 2019. Chinese universities enjoy high quality education and facilities, which could attract more Tunisian students to study in China, Tunisian Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Slim Khalbous said Tuesday. (Photo by Adele Ezzine/Xinhua)

Chinese universities enjoy high quality education and facilities, which could attract more Tunisian students to study in China, Tunisian Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Slim Khalbous said on Tuesday.He made the remarks at the exhibition of China Campus 2019, which was jointly hosted by China Scholarship Council (CSC), the Chinese Embassy in Tunis and Tunisian Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.At the opening ceremony, Khalbous said that Chinese universities have developed rapidly in the past two decades, in terms of education quality, facilities, university world rankings and so on.The minister noted that China has made great progress in eduction and formulated long-term strategic plans for its universities.He also mentioned that he met, during his visit to China, many Tunisian students and teachers studying in China, who are very satisfied with their life there and very adapted to the Chinese learning environment.

CSC Vice Secretary General Wang Shenggang said that the Chinese delegation came to Tunisia to introduce China's higher education and attract more Tunisian youth to study in China.He said that in 2018 more than 660,000 Chinese students went abroad to study, while about 490,000 foreign students came to China to study. He hoped that Chinese universities would attract more Tunisian students.At the exhibition, which saw 31 Chinese universities participate, many Tunisian students and teachers consulted with Chinese university representatives to get information about learning and living in China.