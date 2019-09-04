RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

No matter what you choose to do with your day, make sure you go about it with passion! Do not waste your time on tasks that do not spark your imagination. Your lucky numbers: 1, 3, 9, 13, 18.Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)It will not be wise to toy with someone else's feelings. If you are unsure how you feel about someone, try not to send any signals until you have sorted things out. Your financial luck is on the rise. This will be an excellent time for investments. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)You will brush shoulders with an opportunity to show why you deserve that promotion at work. Marketing your talents and networking with business associates will bring favorable attention your way. There is a high chance of rain today... and romance! ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Letting someone else take care of your business will be your downfall as they will be unable to take care of things as well as you are able. You will be able to beat some bad weather by taking part in creative indoor activities. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)A short jaunt to an unusual location will give you something new to contemplate. You will improve your chances at fun by taking a close friend along for the ride. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)A trip to the shopping mall is sure to help brighten your day, just make sure you keep a close eye on your purse strings. Redecorating or refurbishing your home will provide a sense of accomplishment. ✭✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Do not be pressured into making any snap decisions today. Leave yourself enough time to weigh the pros and cons before you make any commitments. Your positivity will help draw others to your side. ✭✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)You will have to multitask if you want to successfully complete the numerous tasks before you today. Do not stop or relax until you have everything managed and under control. Lady Luck will be on your side when it comes to personal matters. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Do not waste your time or energy dwelling on life's disappointments. Focusing on the good things will help you move past any regrets. Someone has been hinting that they are interested in being more than friends, but you haven't noticed just yet. ✭✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Make sure you deal with all legal or financial personally today. Anything that could have a direct impact on you or your family is far too important to be left in anybody else's hands but your own. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Try to welcome change with an open mind. An optimistic outlook will help reduce your stress and make it easier to adapt to a confusing situation. A friend may be in need of some help. ✭✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)While your generosity is commendable, you will have to learn to say no if you want to avoid running into some financial problems. Feel free to give people your time and energy, but let them look elsewhere for monetary support. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)This will be one of those days during which you should take care of things yourself. Romance is in the air tonight. ✭✭✭