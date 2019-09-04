"Kenya Day" event held at horticultural expo in Beijing

Photo taken on April 28, 2019 shows scenery of sunset at the Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya. On Sept. 3, 2019, the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition holds "Kenya Day" event in Beijing, capital of China. (Photo: Xinhua)

Zebras are seen at the Nairobi National Park in Nairobi, Kenya, Aug. 18, 2019. On Sept. 3, 2019, the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition holds "Kenya Day" event in Beijing, capital of China. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on April 19, 2019 shows giraffes under a full moon in Tsavo National Park in Kenya. On Sept. 3, 2019, the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition holds "Kenya Day" event in Beijing, capital of China. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on May 2, 2019 shows scenery of Mount Kilimanjaro in Amboseli National Park, Kenya. On Sept. 3, 2019, the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition holds "Kenya Day" event in Beijing, capital of China. (Photo: Xinhua)

An elephant is seen at the Amboseli National Park, Kenya, May 2, 2019. On Sept. 3, 2019, the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition holds "Kenya Day" event in Beijing, capital of China. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists go sightseeing at the Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya, April 28, 2019. On Sept. 3, 2019, the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition holds "Kenya Day" event in Beijing, capital of China. (Photo: Xinhua)

A zebra is seen at the Nairobi National Park in Nairobi, Kenya, Aug. 18, 2019. On Sept. 3, 2019, the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition holds "Kenya Day" event in Beijing, capital of China. (Photo: Xinhua)

A giraffe rests under trees at Samburu National Reserve, north of Kenya, June 14, 2019. On Sept. 3, 2019, the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition holds "Kenya Day" event in Beijing, capital of China. (Photo: Xinhua)

Elephants are seen in the morning at the Amboseli National Park, Kenya, June 16, 2019. On Sept. 3, 2019, the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition holds "Kenya Day" event in Beijing, capital of China. (Photo: Xinhua)

Giraffes roam near Lake Naivasha in Kenya, Oct. 4, 2018. On Sept. 3, 2019, the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition holds "Kenya Day" event in Beijing, capital of China. (Photo: Xinhua)

Flamingoes are seen at the Amboseli National Park, Kenya, May 1, 2019. On Sept. 3, 2019, the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition holds "Kenya Day" event in Beijing, capital of China. (Photo: Xinhua)

A cheetah is seen at the Samburu National Reserve, north of Kenya, June 14, 2019. On Sept. 3, 2019, the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition holds "Kenya Day" event in Beijing, capital of China. (Photo: Xinhua)

Elephants roam in the Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya, Sept. 22, 2018. On Sept. 3, 2019, the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition holds "Kenya Day" event in Beijing, capital of China. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 18, 2019 shows scenery of sunrise at the Nairobi National Park in Nairobi, Kenya. On Sept. 3, 2019, the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition holds "Kenya Day" event in Beijing, capital of China. (Photo: Xinhua)

A lion rests in the Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya, Sept. 22, 2018. On Sept. 3, 2019, the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition holds "Kenya Day" event in Beijing, capital of China. (Photo: Xinhua)

A farmer picks tea leaves at a tea garden in Nairobi, Kenya, Aug. 4, 2019. On Sept. 3, 2019, the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition holds "Kenya Day" event in Beijing, capital of China. (Photo: Xinhua)

Giraffes roam at the Samburu National Reserve, north of Kenya, June 13, 2019. On Sept. 3, 2019, the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition holds "Kenya Day" event in Beijing, capital of China. (Photo: Xinhua)

A flock of birds fly over the Amboseli National Park, Kenya, June 15, 2019. On Sept. 3, 2019, the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition holds "Kenya Day" event in Beijing, capital of China. (Photo: Xinhua)

Artists perform during the "Kenya Day" event at the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2019. The expo held its "Kenya Day" event on Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

A tourist visits the Kenyan exhibition area during the "Kenya Day" event at the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2019. The expo held its "Kenya Day" event on Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Artists perform during the "Kenya Day" event at the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2019. The expo held its "Kenya Day" event on Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Artists perform during the "Kenya Day" event at the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2019. The expo held its "Kenya Day" event on Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Artists perform during the "Kenya Day" event at the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2019. The expo held its "Kenya Day" event on Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)