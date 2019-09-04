Aerial view of Hulunbuir in China's Inner Mongolia

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 29, 2019 shows a river passing through Hulunbuir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Located in the northeastern Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Hulunbuir, named after the Hulun Nur and Buir Nur, covers an area of about 253,000 square kilometers. It is home to more than 40 ethnic groups, including Han, Mongolian, Daur, Ewenki, Oroqen and Russian, etc. It boasts beautiful grasslands and vast forests, among which more than 500 lakes, over 3,000 rivers and large scale wetlands dot. The grassland, clear water, blue sky, white clouds, cattle and sheep have made Hulunbuir a famous tourist destination. (Photo: Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 26, 2019 shows the Yimin River flowing through the Hulunbuir Grassland, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 29, 2019 shows the sunset scenery of a river in Hulunbuir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 25, 2019 shows a river passing through Hulunbuir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Stitched aerial photo taken on Aug. 26, 2019 shows the Yimin river flowing through the Hulunbuir Grassland, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 29, 2019 shows a square in the city of Manzhouli, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 28, 2019 shows the Ergune wetland scenic spot in Hulunbuir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 29, 2019 shows a container yard at the Manzhouli Railway Station in Manzhouli, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 29, 2019 shows a river passing through Hulunbuir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 29, 2019 shows the sunset scenery of a river in Hulunbuir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.