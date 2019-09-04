China's longest coal-transporting railway line to open soon

Construction continues on the last section of the Haoji Railway that intersects with the Shanghai-Kunming Railway in Xinyu City, East China's Jiangxi Province, Sept. 3, 2019. The Haoji Railway, originally called the Menghua Railway, is a 1,837-kilometer-long heavy-haul railway linking the Haolebaoji station in Ordos, Northwest China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, with Ji'an City in Jiangxi Province, passing through seven provinces. It is designed to transport up to 200 million tons of coal a year from Inner Mongolia to eastern and central regions. The railway will be ready to open before October 1. (Photo: China News Service)

