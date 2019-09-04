Challenges boost China’s consensus

Students from Haizhouwan Primary School in the city of Lianyungang, East China's Jiangsu Province, pass a flag overhead on Monday to mark the first day of school and as a part of the "Motherland is in my heart" educational activity. Photo: VCG

2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC). This is a year to celebrate. Yet the US-launched trade war against China has escalated, and Hong Kong is experiencing its most serious unrest since its return to China. These are new tests of Chinese society's solidarity and ability to move forward under complicated circumstances.It is believed that Chinese society has shown more tenacity and maturity. Such tensions and unrest may erode a country's social fabric. But those unexpected situations have made Chinese people more rational.From 2018 to 2019, the Chinese society has greatly boosted social consensus of its national path and Chinese people's common interests. The China-US trade war and Hong Kong's riots have become political lessons for Chinese society.The series of conflicts are also an unprecedented test of China's national strength. The result is quite positive. It shows that China has adequate power to deal with the so-called maximum challenge, and China has a solid foundation to implement its steady strategies.China's development is being confronted with a highly complicated environment. The most important task is to effectively manage such complexities, and adjust our attitude toward complicated situations to make sure that China's development can advance under such an environment.We should continue to be more united and aware that our society's resilience will be repeatedly tested because our country could face greater impact from and friction with the diverse world as China rises. It is impossible for China to build a shield. It has to consolidate its national security in an open environment, and sometimes in reluctant interactions with others.Doing our own business well, accelerating China's development, rationalizing benefit distribution and promoting people's living standards to the highest extent have been and will continue to be China's real foundation to confidently deal with any complexity. China should never deviate from this route.We need to continue to open up despite external hostility and obstacles. We should integrate ourselves in the diverse world, gradually expand the world's acceptance of the Chinese mainland's social growth dynamics and values system.As October 1 approaches, when we pay greater attention to the 70th anniversary of the founding of the PRC, we would discover that no challenge can affect our mood to celebrate the big day. On the contrary, unexpected episodes will only make us more open-minded and help us understand the significance of China as a shield of its people's interests. The celebration will not only make us happy but also unite us against all kinds of challenges in the next 10 years.No matter how complicated the world is, China will become resilient. This is not just a slogan but a real asset the Chinese political system endows its government and people.