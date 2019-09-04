Netizens mock double standard of HK Journalists Association

Hong Kong police display fake press licenses they seized from radical protesters at a press conference. Photo: Yang Sheng/GT

Netizens tut-tutted the Hong Kong Journalists Association (HKJA)'s double standard when the latter jumped out to side with radical protesters, who were disguised as "reporters."The association said on its Facebook page on Monday that there are no unified requirements for working as a journalist in Hong Kong, and urged residents to be cautious and not randomly attack fake journalists or ask "journalists" to bring along press cards. "Otherwise, Hong Kong won't be able to enjoy real press freedom."The statement came after the Hong Kong police said on Sunday that they seized a large amount of fake press cards when arresting dozens of people who were involved in the weekend's violent protests.The radical protesters dressed in reflective vests pretended to be journalists at the protest sites. They hindered the police's actions and even attacked police officers, said Hong Kong police.The HKJA statement shocked many as it contradicts its previous statement after Fu Guohao, a Global Times journalist, was illegally seized and brutally assaulted by rioters at the Hong Kong International Airport on August 13.After the incident, the association played down the rioters' violence and even tried to exculpate the violent behavior by saying that Fu did not have a press card with him. The association "notified" journalists to wear press cards when conducting interviews in Hong Kong.After the association's statement, rioters and some local media began to fabricate rumors that Fu was a "fake journalist.""Has the HKJA suffered memory loss? They dare to issue a totally different statement after only 20 days? Obvious double standard!" a netizen from the Chinese mainland said on his WeChat.The association even attached an article along with its Monday statement, which says that "anyone can be a journalist in a place that enjoys press freedom," adding that "a press card is not necessary when conducting interviews in Hong Kong.""I am so confused about whether or not to bring my press card when interviewing in Hong Kong," a mainland journalist surnamed Lu joked on WeChat.On August 20, Chen Xiaoqian, a journalist from Guangdong Radio and Television, was cornered by more than 20 Hong Kong reporters when she was attending a press conference, and forced her to show her journalist's accreditation as they suspected her of being a police officer."Maybe next time when a journalist is harassed in Hong Kong because of his (or her) identity, he (or she) should demonstrate the HKJA's Monday statement; maybe it works," Lu said.Global Times