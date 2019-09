The massive Shanghai-Nantong Yangtze River Bridge is seen from a drone on Tuesday. The 11-kilometer bridge is a key part of China's coastal railway project, linking two cities across the Yangtze River in East China's Jiangsu Province. Its cable-stayed main span exceeds 1 kilometer and will be the world's widest after closure soon. The bridge has four lanes for railways and six lanes for vehicles. Photo: VCG