5 Chinese confirmed dead in NZ traffic accident

The Chinese Embassy in New Zealand confirmed Wednesday that five Chinese tourists were dead in a serious bus crash near New Zealand's Rotorua.Local inspector Brent Crowe told media that altogether 27 people, including the driver and tour guides, were on board, and five have lost their lives."Unfortunately police believe that five of those 27 onboard have lost their lives as a result of the crash," Crowe told reporters.Crowe said two of the ­survivors were seriously injured and four were moderately hurt."This is an absolute tragedy for Bay of Plenty roads, even more so because of the fact we have Chinese nationals, visitors to our country, who have been impacted."Crowe declined to give details of the deceased, saying authorities were still working to identify them and contact their families in China.The Chinese Embassy announced in a statement that it has launched an emergency response mechanism.Chinese Ambassador to New Zealand Wu Xi expressed condolences to the victims, saying the embassy would provide assistance to the injured Chinese tourists.The Chinese Embassy urged the New Zealand government to take effective measures to rescue the wounded, investigate the cause of the accident as soon as possible, and assist the Chinese side to do emergency response work.