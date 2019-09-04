Outrage pours in after HK Liverpool soccer group’s statement on police fans

Photo: IC

Soccer fans from the Chinese mainland are infuriated after a Liverpool fan group in Hong Kong refused to remove its statement on Facebook calling for a boycott of team fans who are police officers.The Official Liverpool Supporters Club Hong Kong (OLSCHK) earlier issued a statement which demanded that police members resign from the association for "abusing" the power of the police.Police officers, as the core forces to maintain social order in Hong Kong amid riots, are frequently attacked by radical protesters.The Liverpool Football Club in England had ordered the fan group to delete its statement but the group refused, saying it is willing to "take the consequence" on TuesdayChinese mainland soccer fans were outraged by the latest statement, as the earlier one already provoked many."What a shame! They are not qualified to be fans of Liverpool or football," said a Liverpool fan on China's Twitter-like Weibo.The earlier post said the statement on the Facebook page, signed by 10 members, only represents club leaders' "personal opinion.""That is ironic. The fact is they were abusing the public account to voice their own radical political opinions twice. They are kidnapping other fans," said a Weibo user."The second post shows that some radical protesters from OLSCHK were cornered," An Yukang, a Beijing based cultural scholar, told the Global Times on Wednesday.An noted the headstrong behavior from some people at OLSCHK betrays the spirit of their beloved club, known as "You'll never walk alone."The fan group members who attack police officers and create separation in society are walking alone, An said.