Puzzle
ACROSS
1 They might get punched in an election
6 Two-band radio type
10 Ready to serve
14 Fabled fable writer
15 "Born to Fly" singer Evans
16 Nights of anticipation
17 Like Galway gals
18 Stew recipe directive
19 Words of reservation
20 Spreadsheet fillers: Abbr.
21 Columnist's pronoun
24 Buds
25 Maps of Alaska and Hawaii, often
26 Took no chances
31 Cousins' parents
32 Othello nemesis
33 Bummed out
36 Past the deadline
37 Sermon source
39 Grain tower
40 Apt name for an attorney
41 Chief, in Chihuahua
42 Garment that preserves waves
43 "Star Wars" apprenticeship
46 Enters, as data
49 Is shown on TV
50 Reverse one's fortunes, or a hint to what's hidden in 21-, 26- and 43-Across
53 Carrier to Amsterdam
56 Not much
57 Broken-up couple
58 Summer camp transport
60 Peruvian home of the 2019 Pan American Games
61 Not the sharpest blade?
62 Trick alternative
63 Puppy plaints
64 Horseshoes play
65 Apple throwawaysDOWN
1 Raise ___ (make trouble)
2 Any Avenger
3 Yard sale disclaimer
4 ___ and don'ts
5 Areas of expertise
6 Home of Saint Francis
7 "The Martian" star Damon
8 Opposite of caliente
9 It might be arranged
10 Bring down in status
11 Tiny egg
12 Cereal box meas.
13 Half of scissors?
22 Pentagon org.
23 The skinny
24 Eight bits
26 Buds
27 Beach party of a sort
28 Poker hand cost
29 Land where Lhasa apsos originated
30 "Do the Right Thing" pizzeria owner
33 Alexa analogue
34 Alda or Shepard
35 Snoop of hip-hop
37 Ghost costume
38 "___ Ran the Zoo"
39 Tries to get a tan
41 Joan of punk
42 Runs the set
43 Power-seizing groups
44 Shows confidence at the poker table
45 Word after "financial" or "first"
46 Rome's home
47 Site of an early Nile civilization
48 Make grooming adjustments
51 Convention center event
52 Golfer's pocketful
53 Dummy's perch
54 Garden store stock
55 Queens squad
59 Work on a wall
Solution