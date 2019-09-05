Puzzle

1 They might get punched in an election6 Two-band radio type10 Ready to serve14 Fabled fable writer15 "Born to Fly" singer Evans16 Nights of anticipation17 Like Galway gals18 Stew recipe directive19 Words of reservation20 Spreadsheet fillers: Abbr.21 Columnist's pronoun24 Buds25 Maps of Alaska and Hawaii, often26 Took no chances31 Cousins' parents32 Othello nemesis33 Bummed out36 Past the deadline37 Sermon source39 Grain tower40 Apt name for an attorney41 Chief, in Chihuahua42 Garment that preserves waves43 "Star Wars" apprenticeship46 Enters, as data49 Is shown on TV50 Reverse one's fortunes, or a hint to what's hidden in 21-, 26- and 43-Across53 Carrier to Amsterdam56 Not much57 Broken-up couple58 Summer camp transport60 Peruvian home of the 2019 Pan American Games61 Not the sharpest blade?62 Trick alternative63 Puppy plaints64 Horseshoes play65 Apple throwaways1 Raise ___ (make trouble)2 Any Avenger3 Yard sale disclaimer4 ___ and don'ts5 Areas of expertise6 Home of Saint Francis7 "The Martian" star Damon8 Opposite of caliente9 It might be arranged10 Bring down in status11 Tiny egg12 Cereal box meas.13 Half of scissors?22 Pentagon org.23 The skinny24 Eight bits26 Buds27 Beach party of a sort28 Poker hand cost29 Land where Lhasa apsos originated30 "Do the Right Thing" pizzeria owner33 Alexa analogue34 Alda or Shepard35 Snoop of hip-hop37 Ghost costume38 "___ Ran the Zoo"39 Tries to get a tan41 Joan of punk42 Runs the set43 Power-seizing groups44 Shows confidence at the poker table45 Word after "financial" or "first"46 Rome's home47 Site of an early Nile civilization48 Make grooming adjustments51 Convention center event52 Golfer's pocketful53 Dummy's perch54 Garden store stock55 Queens squad59 Work on a wall

Solution