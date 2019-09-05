Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/9/5 9:29:43

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 They might get punched in an election

  6 Two-band radio type

 10 Ready to serve

 14 Fabled fable writer

 15 "Born to Fly" singer Evans

 16 Nights of anticipation

 17 Like Galway gals

 18 Stew recipe directive

 19 Words of reservation

 20 Spreadsheet fillers: Abbr.

 21 Columnist's pronoun

 24 Buds

 25 Maps of Alaska and Hawaii, often

 26 Took no chances

 31 Cousins' parents

 32 Othello nemesis

 33 Bummed out

 36 Past the deadline

 37 Sermon source

 39 Grain tower

 40 Apt name for an attorney

 41 Chief, in Chihuahua

 42 Garment that preserves waves

 43 "Star Wars" apprenticeship

 46 Enters, as data

 49 Is shown on TV

 50 Reverse one's fortunes, or a hint to what's hidden in 21-, 26- and 43-Across

 53 Carrier to Amsterdam

 56 Not much

 57 Broken-up couple

 58 Summer camp transport

 60 Peruvian home of the 2019 Pan American Games

 61 Not the sharpest blade?

 62 Trick alternative

 63 Puppy plaints

 64 Horseshoes play

 65 Apple throwaways

DOWN

  1 Raise ___ (make trouble)

  2 Any Avenger

  3 Yard sale disclaimer

  4 ___ and don'ts

  5 Areas of expertise

  6 Home of Saint Francis

  7 "The Martian" star Damon

  8 Opposite of caliente

  9 It might be arranged

 10 Bring down in status

 11 Tiny egg

 12 Cereal box meas.

 13 Half of scissors?

 22 Pentagon org.

 23 The skinny

 24 Eight bits

 26 Buds

 27 Beach party of a sort

 28 Poker hand cost

 29 Land where Lhasa apsos originated

 30 "Do the Right Thing" pizzeria owner

 33 Alexa analogue

 34 Alda or Shepard

 35 Snoop of hip-hop

 37 Ghost costume

 38 "___ Ran the Zoo"

 39 Tries to get a tan

 41 Joan of punk

 42 Runs the set

 43 Power-seizing groups

 44 Shows confidence at the poker table

 45 Word after "financial" or "first"

 46 Rome's home

 47 Site of an early Nile civilization

 48 Make grooming adjustments

 51 Convention center event

 52 Golfer's pocketful

 53 Dummy's perch

 54 Garden store stock

 55 Queens squad

 59 Work on a wall

Solution



 

