Russian team wins Far East Cup regatta

Photo: Courtesy of organizers

The Far East Cup International Regatta culminated on Wednesday with Russia's team winning in 7 days, 12 hours and 12 minutes.The offshore race kicked off from Qingdao in East China's Shandong Province on August 26 heading for Russia's Vladivostok. The seven participating teams must travel about 1,000 nautical miles (1,852 kilometers).The event was part of governmental efforts in promoting sports exchange in Northeast Asian countries.The Far East Cup, launched in 2016, is the first-ever long-distance regatta connecting China, Japan, South Korea and Russia.