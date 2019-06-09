World Elite University Dragon Boat Regatta held in Jiangsu

Photo: Courtesy of organizers

The 2019 World Elite University Dragon Boat Regatta was held in Donghai county, Jiangsu Province on Saturday, as China was celebrating the Dragon Boat Festival.Students from 12 world renowned universities, including Ivy League's Harvard and China's Tsinghua, joined the event which featured a 12-people 200-meter sprint and 500-meter race.Every team was required to have at least four female students on the boat.Pablo de Olavide University of Spain was the winner as they scooped both titles. China's Zhejiang University was the best Chinese team, finishing second in the 200 meters and third in the 500.