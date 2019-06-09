People celebrate Dragon Boat Festival in Zagreb, Croatia

People participate in a dragon boat race to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival on the Jarun Lake in Zagreb, Croatia, June 8, 2019. (Xinhua/Gao Lei)

People participate in a dragon boat race to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival on the Jarun Lake in Zagreb, Croatia, June 8, 2019. (Xinhua/Gao Lei)

People participate in a dragon boat race to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival on the Jarun Lake in Zagreb, Croatia, June 8, 2019. (Xinhua/Gao Lei)

People participate in a dragon boat race to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival on the Jarun Lake in Zagreb, Croatia, June 8, 2019. (Xinhua/Gao Lei)