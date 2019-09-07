Hong Kong to continue boosting Pan-Pearl delta cooperation: Carrie Lam

A view of the West Kowloon Cultural District, Hong Kong, which is under construction, from Victoria Peak. (Photo:Xinhua)

The government of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) will give full play to the SAR's advantages as a global shipping, financial and aviation center, and work to promote regional development and prosperity, HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Friday.With the solid construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Hong Kong will make full use of the unique advantage of the "one country, two systems" and rely on its high-degree opening-up to promote the integration with the vast market of the Greater Bay Area and the Pan-Pearl River Delta (PPRD) region, Lam said while attending a joint meeting on PPRD cooperation.In the field of science and technology, Hong Kong can deepen cooperation with other members of the PPRD and the SAR government is willing to allocate funds in this regard to promote innovation in the region, she said at the meeting held in Nanning, capital of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.On the sidelines of the meeting, she told reporters that the SAR government firmly safeguards the "one country, two systems" and uses legal means to stop violence and restore calm, calling on all parties to strengthen dialogue to push Hong Kong out of its predicament as soon as possible.The PPRD region includes Fujian, Jiangxi, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Hainan, Sichuan, Guizhou and Yunnan, as well as Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions. The cooperation mechanism was launched in 2004.